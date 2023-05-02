MacArthur Genius grant recipient Mike Davis reading from Star Spangled Leviathan

"Happy May Day and long live Mike Davis."

Activist and fierce intellectual, MacArthur Genius grant recipient, and mentor to many, Mike Davis, passed away in October 2022. Author of over 20 books, including non-fiction, Davis left a provocative and generative oeuvre with titles like Prisoners of the American Dream, Magical Urbanism: Latinos Reinvent the U.S. Big City, Buda's Wagon: A Brief History of the Car Bomb, and The Monster Enters: COVID-19, Avian Flu, and the Plagues of Capitalism.

In honor of May Day, the Haymarket martyrs, and the sacrifice and struggle of workers worldwide, the brilliant folks at the Conjuncture project, Jordan Camp and Christina Heatherton, have just released an interview with Davis. Conjuncture is part of the Trinity Social Justice Initiative.