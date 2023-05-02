Meet Arnold Schwarzenegger's new pig, Schnelly

A few days ago, Arnold Schwarzenegger tweeted a picture of his new pet pig. He said, "The family is growing. Meet Schnelly." The photo he tweeted is adorable, a yorkie on one side, a piglet on the other, and Arnold in the middle, grinning from ear to ear. They all look happy as can be. News anchor Elex Michaelson also tweeted a clip from an interview with Schwarzenegger, where he discussed his new pig:

Arnold Schwarzenegger has a new pet pig named "Schnelly." In German, "schnell" means "fast" and this guy is especially quick. The fmr. Governor says he's fitting in nicely at home with his dogs, donkey, and miniature horse. Full interview on @TheIssueIsShow