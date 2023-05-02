The Sopranos intro in the style of Full House

Even though it wasn't that long ago, it's mind-boggling to think about how much cultural sway the Olsen twins held in the late 90s and early 2000s. Through their Full House fame, the Olsen twins were able to become mini queens of tween entertainment, vaulting them into millions of dollars before they could pay taxes. After the duo got made by joining the Tanner family in Full House, the Olsen twins branched out to form their own powerful syndicate out West and eventually ended up controlling most of Los Angeles. However, on the East Coast, there was another family that was jockeying for control of entertainment.

Despite being a glorified crew, The Sopranos earned the respect of the entertainment world by creating some of the most layered and taut episodes of television in the medium's history. Thankfully for Tony and the other members of the Bada Bing's social club, they never had to tangle with the Olsen twins. In the video linked above, some wiseguy made a version of The Sopranos intro by mixing it with Full House.