Utah is now a giant blackhole where you cannot view PornHub

Utahans who want to peruse the catalog at PornHub and enjoy themselves will now need a VPN. PornHub has blocked Utah in response to a law insisting they verify the ages of their users, and residents have already begun to scream at their politicians.

Rather than PornHubs normal set of inspired content, Utahans find a video by actress Cherie DeVille explaining how Utah's politicians are ruining their resident's good times and limiting their choices.

Salt Lake Tribune:

State Sen. Todd Weiler picked up the phone Monday morning and received an angry, profanity-laced tirade from a Utah man upset that he could no longer access Pornhub, thanks to a bill the senator sponsored. Weiler's legislation, which takes effect Wednesday, requires porn websites to verify the age of visitors to ensure minors don't get access to adult content and allows parents to sue the companies for damages if they don't comply. That prompted Pornhub, the busiest porn website in the United States, to begin blocking access to all Utah users as of Monday. "As you may know, your elected officials in Utah are requiring us to verify your age before allowing you access to our website," a statement from Pornhub — and an accompanying SFW (suitable-for-work) video featuring adult performer Cherie DeVille — says.

Via Crooks and Liars