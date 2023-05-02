Watch Conan O'Brien kill airtime during the last writer's strike by spinning his wedding ring

Last night, the Writers Guild of America voted to go on strike.

During the 2007-2008 writers strike, late night talk shows stayed on the air, and hosts had to do whatever they could to fill up their hours.

Conan O'Brien resorted to timing how long he could keep his wedding ring spinning on his desk. Luckily, he's always amusing.

This is true. Here's Conan spinning his wedding ring during the 2007 writers' strike just to fill airtime. It was like this for months.



NBC was lucky that Conan is the GOAT, but it's impossible to explain to Gen Z how bad the content will get if there's another one. https://t.co/tNkduyiNac pic.twitter.com/5Eo1WqQG0l — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) May 2, 2023

It's been reported that for this strike, instead of staying on the air without writers, the late night talk shows plan to shut down, at least for the time being. Deadline article here.

Hat tip: Ben Collins and AK Lingus