Watch Conan O'Brien kill airtime during the last writer's strike by spinning his wedding ring

Last night, the Writers Guild of America voted to go on strike.
During the 2007-2008 writers strike, late night talk shows stayed on the air, and hosts had to do whatever they could to fill up their hours.
Conan O'Brien resorted to timing how long he could keep his wedding ring spinning on his desk. Luckily, he's always amusing.
It's been reported that for this strike, instead of staying on the air without writers, the late night talk shows plan to shut down, at least for the time being. Deadline article here.
Hat tip: Ben Collins and AK Lingus