400 musicians (and a children's choir) perform Pink Floyd's "Another Brick in the Wall"

This video is as epic as the song and as impressive, grand, and ambitious as the 1979 rock opera album The Wall. From City Rocks, the "Biggest Rock Band in Central Europe," comes orchestrated musical fellowship flashmobs singing Pink Floyd, Billy Idol, Metallica, Depeche Mode, Nirvana, and other brilliant tunes.

"CITYROCKS was founded by a group of friends and musicians in Szeged, Hungary, 2017. The aim of the initiative is to bring live music, including rock music, to as many people as possible, and to provide a concert experience for amateurs who have only been able to play at home so far, in addition to professional and experienced musicians. Participants in CITYROCKS include children in the same way as the older age group. There is no lower or upper age limit. At the concerts so far, the youngest instrumental participant was 8 and the oldest was 74 years old. Another basic goal of CITYROCKS is to create a cohesive, music-loving and cultivating community, in addition to promoting live music and rock."

