Driver run over by her own car, given ticket

In Hackettstown, New Jersey, a 61-year-old woman was struck by a car on Monday. When police arrived, they determined that the victim was also the driver of the vehicle that ran her over.

According to NJ1015, "she had not put the vehicle in park and it began to roll. When she tried to stop the car, she fell out and it rolled over her body. The Lincoln rolled further on Helms Mill Road, hit a parked 2016 Ford, and then came to a complete stop."

The woman was taken to the hospital with "serious injuries" but "is expected to survive." Meanwhile, the police issued her a citation and summons for driving an unregistered vehicle.