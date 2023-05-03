Give Mom the gift of a pearly white smile this Mother's Day with the AquaSonic toothbrush, now $35

TL;DR: Treat your mom to something nice this Mother's Day, like an innovative electronic toothbrush. The AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush comes with a travel case and 8 additional Dupont brush heads and is now on sale for only $34.97 through May 14.

What's the perfect gift? Well, many people would say a good gift is something that's both useful and luxurious. One item that fits that description perfectly is an electronic toothbrush. They deep clean your teeth and give you an incredible smile, but since they're so much pricier than a typical toothbrush, it can be hard to make the leap and purchase one.

The good news is that the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush is now on sale this Mother's Day. Typically retailing for $59, it's available for only $34.97 through May 14. It comes with a nifty travel case and replacement brush heads as well. Mom is sure to love this innovative toothbrush, but you'll have to order it by May 3 to guarantee on-time delivery for Mother's Day.

A toothbrush like this is a fantastic gift for a mom, as it's a simple and practical way for them to treat themselves (and their pearly whites). An electronic toothbrush can clean teeth and remove plaque better than an ordinary toothbrush ever could, notes the Cleveland Clinic, so your mom can rest assured that it doesn't just seem fancier and feel better on her teeth. The AquaSonic is sure to work much better than the tool they're using now for teeth cleaning.

Plus, this deal also includes a stylish case so that Mom can easily travel with this product. It even comes with eight toothbrush heads, so she won't have to run out and replace the brush themselves any time soon. Making your mom's life easier? That's the epitome of thoughtfulness.

Treat your mom to a device that'll pamper her pearly whites.

Gift Mom the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush and Travel Case With 8 Dupont Brush Heads for just $34.97 (reg. $59) through May 14 at 11:59pm Pacific. Be sure to order by May 3 to ensure delivery by Mother's Day.

Prices subject to change.