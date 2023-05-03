McDonald's franchisee had 10-year-old kids working until 2am

A McDonald's restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky operated by franchisee Bauer Food LLC had two 10-year-olds working at the restaurant, unpaid, sometimes until 2am. I doubt the kids were loving it. Bauer was hit with just a $39,711 in fines for the child labor violations.

"Below the minimum age for employment, they prepared and distributed food orders, cleaned the store, worked at the drive-thru window and operated a register," the US Department of Labor reported. "The division also learned that one of the two children was allowed to operate a deep fryer, a prohibited task for workers under 16 years old."

From CBS News: