Musk's latest effort to make Twitter even worse succeeds

In his quest to make Twitter less useful, thereby ensuring a speedier demise, Elon Musk blocked free API access to public services that used it to inform people about emergencies, public transit interruptions, and weather warnings. After Musk demanded that the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) pay him $50,000 a month to make automated tweets, the MTA stopped tweeting entirely.

Now in typical Muskian fashion, Twitter has partially reversed its decision but isn't doing a good job of explaining how its plans moving forward. Journalists who reach out to Twitter's media relations department receive a poop emoji.

From Ars Technica: