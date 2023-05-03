Outtakes from Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, and James Earl Jones's recordings for the Star Wars 1-800 phone line (1979)

As a promotional teaser for Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back, Lucasfilm created a 1-800 telephone line where fans could listen to pre-recorded messages from the film stars. The series was written by Craig Miller, director of fan relations at the time. Here are the outtakes from Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, and James Earl Jones's recording sessions. There's no Casey Kassem or William Shatner-style disgust on display but we are treated to a bit of charming profanity here and there.

(via r/ObscureMedia)