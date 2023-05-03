Six-foot-tall Kool-Aid Man statue unveiled in Hastings, Nebraska, the birthplace of Kool-Aid

If you've ever wanted to take a selfie with the Kool-Aid Man, now's your chance! A six-foot-tall, 200-pound statue of the Kool Aid Man was recently unveiled at the Hastings Museum in Hastings, Nebraska, which is the birthplace of Kool-Aid. The museum also has an exhibit celebrating the history of the drink. Hastings Museum explains:

Did you know Hastings is the birthplace of Kool-Aid? That wonderfully sweet flavored soft drink that kids (of all ages!) enjoy was the brain child of Edwin Perkins. You see, Perkins had a dream to become a self-employed business success – and he discovered his dream through hard work and a little ingenious marketing. Perkins created and sold many products, but in 1927 while in Hastings, he developed Kool-Aid, and the rest is history!

To learn more about the history of Kool-Aid, check out this cool timeline on the Hasting Museum website.