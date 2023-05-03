Wow mom with these gorgeous, preserved roses for under $30 this Mother's Day

TL:DR: Celebrate the holiday by gifting your mother or any other loved one with something truly remarkable: the Chounette L' Etonnante 4 Preserved Roses Box. Typically retailing for $89, this romantic bundle of flowers is now only $28.88 shipped, just in time for Mother's Day.

Is there anything more gratifying than telling someone you love them? It's incredible to share your love with someone, but that doesn't mean it's easy. That's where a gorgeous array of flowers comes in. Flowers can easily demonstrate your love for someone without a word — especially with these preserved roses from Chounette.

Right now, you can these unique flowers for only $28.88 shipped, an incredible price just in time for Mother's Day. Chounette's box of preserved roses is sure to make an extra special gift this year, as Mom will be able to enjoy their beauty longer than just a week or two.

You'll want to order these preserved roses 1-2 days before the desired due date to ensure it shows up on time. Why let Mom wait another day without these roses?

Consider it. Not only are these roses gorgeous and a perfect addition to any home, but they're soft and fragrant, too. They're the perfect addition to any room. Plus, you can experiment with color. These stunning roses come in lavender, pink, white, champagne, red, yellow, and black, so you can customize the colors to exactly what Mom will love.

The Chounette rose box boasts an impressive 5 out of 5-star rating on our shop, with one verified buyer writing, "The arrangement is beautiful, and I hope she will be able to enjoy having them every day for a long time." With high praise like that, it's clear this bouquet of roses stands out from the pack.

Besides bringing a joyful smile to Mom's face, according to Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, flowers are proven to improve our emotional health significantly. You could gift Mom a beautiful flower arrangement and trigger positive, happy emotions.

Show your love in the most beautiful way: with flowers.

Gift Mom the Chounette L' Etonnante 4 Preserved Roses Box now for just $28.88 shipped. But remember, this is a voucher you must redeem on Chounette's website so they'll ship. Order now to ensure these arrive at Mom's doorstep by Mother's Day.

Prices subject to change.