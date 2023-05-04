Convicted rapist facing child sex charge kills 5 teens at sleepover, his wife, and himself

Jesse McFadden, 39, is believed to have killed himself after first shooting five teenagers and his wife at a sleepover at a rural Oklahoma property, say police.

What led to the deaths remains unclear, and officials have released few details. … The mystery swirling around the scene sent shock waves through Henryetta, a community of 6,000, and threw scrutiny on McFadden, for whom a bench warrant was issued Monday in nearby Muskogee County when he failed to appear in court on child pornography charges.

Another story has more details:

All of the victims were shot in the head, said Joe Prentice, chief of the Okmulgee Police Department and spokesman of a violent crime task force overseeing the investigation into the killings outside the small town of Henryetta. Prentice identified the victims as Ivy Webster, 14; Brittany Brewer, 15; Michael Mayo, 15; Tiffany Guess, 13; Rylee Allen, 17; and Holly McFadden, 35.

It appears McFadden made rudimentary efforts to conceal his culpability, as the bodies were "staged" as Prentice put it.

17 years inside for rape. The amazing part? The CSM charge was for images procured while imprisoned from a 16-year-old correspondent, and they let him out.