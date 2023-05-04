Here's how the history of fighting games from 1990 to 1993 proved to be a turning point for the medium of video games

We're on the cusp of another golden age for Fighting games. At the time of writing this, Street Fighter 6 is only a few weeks away from release, and it promises to be the most robust, content-rich entry in the series. In addition to Street Fighter 6, Bandai Namco is waiting in the wings with Tekken 8, which looks to be eyeing a release toward the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024. With the advent of Rollback Net code, a technology that significantly improves the quality of online matches, modern fighting games are slowly starting to replicate the competitive energy found in the arcade scene of yesteryear.

As the Fighting Game Community, commonly known as the FGC, looks forward to a new era, it's important for us to honor the past that helped build the scene we all love today. In the video linked above, Dash Fight and Arya Tayebi from the YouTube channel That Blasted Salami continue their series that delves into the history of fighting games. The episode linked above takes a look at the genre's first golden age: the early 90s.