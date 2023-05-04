Herschel Walker directed a $500k political donation into his business

Pretend FBI and Police officer, werewolf enthusiast, and former candidate for a US Senate seat in Georgia, by way of Texas, Herschel Walker has been shown to have directed a huge political donation into a personal business. Walker was a disaster on the campaign trail but an adherent to the Church of Trump, so stealing directly from his donors is not out of the question.

Walker had billionaire buddy Dennis Washington wire money straight to a company owned by Walker and not to his campaign. The company in question is called "HR Talent, LLC" and sounds legitimate.

Daily Beast: