Minimalist news site powered by AI

News Minimalist is another site that presents topical headlines in a plain, fast-loading format. This one aims not for the old-timey plaintext look but for the contemporary darkmodish style, garnished with data science. It uses AI, ChatGPT-4, to determine "significant news", which creator Vadim Yakhin frames with delicious blitheness:

Magnitude: how big was the effect;

Scale: how many people the event affected;

Potential: how likely is it that the event will cause bigger events;

Credibility: how credible is the source.