Francisco Mahon, 40, was on the Boston police department's "most wanted" list for several months as a suspect in an armed robbery. Police recently nabbed him after officers from the department's Fugitive Unit spotted him on the street in Cambridge. How were they so sure it was Francisco? Because he has a tattoo on his neck that reads: "Francisco."

According to WHDH, Mahon is slated to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

(via Fark)