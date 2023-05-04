Watch a puppet robot on a piano-mobile sing 'A Thousand Miles' through San Francisco

Aerospace engineer Ben Howard's animatronic lady puppet and piano robot didn't travel 1,000 miles through San Francisco, but it did sing Vanessa Carlton's "A Thousand Miles" through much of it. And, as you'll see, the video is an homage Carlton's original 2002 music video for the song. It starts in Hunter's Point at Charlie Gadeken's Box Shop, which is a cool maker space for artists, and weaves its way through the city buzzing past highlights like the Painted Ladies in Alamo Square and Golden Gate Park, eventually landing back at the shop at nightfall. To make this wonderful thing a reality, Ben had help from Noah Klugman and Lane Powell. Thanks, Kitten on the Keys!

The original for comparison: