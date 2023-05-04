Watch as a stroller is dramatically stopped before rolling itself into danger

This reminded me of the fantastic scene in The Untouchables, where Ness and Stone stop the bad guys and rescue the baby. A woman fell several times as she scrambled to catch up with her runaway stroller when a gentleman stepped in and saved the kid from near-certain disaster.

Ronald Nessman is the hero of our story and is interviewed in the video below. Nessman was coming from a job interview when he saw the stroller and leaped to action.

Nessman is very close to Ness, but Andy Garcia's stone makes the save here:

Now that we know the kid is safe, can someone add yackety sax to the video of the woman struggling to catch up to the stoller and slipping?

Featured Image: YouTube/ABC7