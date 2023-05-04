Wild boar attacks woman waiting for bus in Singapore

A 34-year-old woman was at a bus stop in Bukit Panjang, Singapore when a wild boat attacked her from behind. It bit her legs and buttocks, then proceeded to drag her into the road and fling her around. She was hospitalized and had undergone three rounds of surgery to repair the damage.

Singapore officials later found the boar on the side of the road with two broken legs. They said they would euthanize the animal.

Speaking of wild boars, here's a video of one attacking a businessman in Japan, and here's a crazy video of a wild boar falling through the ceiling of a child's clothing store in Hong Kong:

[via Straits Times]