Beloved Berkeley boutique Tail of the Yak closing

Some "all good things must come to an end" news from the San Francisco Bay Area, Tail of the Yak in Berkeley's Elmwood neighborhood is shuttering for good on June 30. The store is a one-of-a-kind treasure, a truly wonderful thing full of truly wonderful things. I learned about it in 2019—far too late in life—from a friend who went to see David Sedaris perform at UC Berkeley's Zellerbach Hall. At the show, Sedaris quipped about a set of silver Belgian crosses that he bought there. My friend and I made the pilgrimage that same week.

The quirky shop, which began in 1972, became well-regarded in the craft community and has been featured in publications like Vogue and The New York Times. Over the years, the store's inventory expanded to include crafts, jewelry, and textiles from various countries, along with European antiques. It even skyrocketed the career of Anandamayi Arnold who makes beautiful, and highly coveted, paper surprise balls.

Why is it closing? Co-owners Lauren McIntosh and Alice Erb are retiring. (We wish these Happy Mutants all the best.)

Berkeleyside wrote a lovely piece about the shop and its history: