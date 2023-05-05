Genius picket signs from the Hollywood writers' strike

The Writers Guild of America continues its strike with picketers in Hollywood and New York City marching outside of studio and streaming service offices. According to the union representing the writers, the studios' "behavior has created a gig economy inside a union work force, and their immovable stance in this negotiation has betrayed a commitment to further devaluing the profession of writing." Of course, these are professional creative writers so, unsurprisingly, they've crafted some genius picket signs. Here are some of them, via NPR and Twitter:

