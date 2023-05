May 5 is Cartoonist Appreciation Day!

Here is the obligatory cartoon, by B. Kliban, that is annually celebrated on this day.

Just a reminder that today is National Cartoonists Day, in case you wanted to send gifts. #cartoonist #NationalCartoonistsDay pic.twitter.com/RpcHszQx34 — Graham Nolan 🇺🇸 (@gnolan12) May 5, 2023

Georgia Dunn of Breaking Cat News posted her own take on it.

Happy National Cartoonists Day to all my fellow cartoonists! And to the readers who read our comics and support us! ❤️❤️❤️ This is my take on B. Kliban's famous "…a cartoonist is coming!" strip. 😹 #nationalcartoonistsday #nationalcartoonistday @nationalcartoonists @gocomics pic.twitter.com/QAhJBByByS — Georgia Dunn (@GeorgiaDunnBCN) May 5, 2023

Why not do something nice for a cartoonist today? Buy one a beer. Give one a pat on the head. Join a subscription service.