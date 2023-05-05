Leonardo Leo and KellyAnn Conway made under-the-table payments to Ginni Thomas

The Washington Post has reported todays problem with Justice Thomas and the complete lack of ethics on the United States Supreme Court: tens of thousands of dollars paid to Ginni Thomas by conservative "judicial activist" Leonardo Leo. Wapo reports reviewing documents that Leo had KellyAnn Conway pay Ginni Thomas for "consulting" and to be sure there was no mention of Ginni in the paperwork.

Thomas, and her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, have frequently been in the news as word of their mis or unreported income, lavish gifts, private education, and family housing have come to light. The only perhaps surprising thing about this report is that Nazi memorabilia-collecting billionaire Harlan Crow isn't directly involved.

WaPo: