Minnesota is renaming a highway in honor of native son Prince, complete with purple signs

Starting this summer, fans of Prince can drive (a little red Corvette) down a highway named in his honor. The Minnesota Senate recently passed a bill renaming a seven-mile stretch of Highway 5 as Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway, which will now go to Governor Tim Walz for his signature. The highway runs past Prince's Paisley Park home and recording studio in Chanhassen. Signs marking the highway's name will be purple, and the name change costs will be covered by Prince's friends and family.

AP: