Attendees at an upcoming coronation party to be held on the lawn at Bath, England's Royal Crescent will be greeted by an enormous phallus mowed (or created with a lawn-killing chemical) in the grass, reports The Mirror.

"The Royal Crescent attracts large numbers of tourists each year and many take in the impeccable lawns and the new feature that has been drawn is in contrast to the surroundings of 18th century Georgian grandeur," says the paper.