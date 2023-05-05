Remaster of Marvel's Spider-Man game finally gets standalone release

2018's Spider-Man video game is probably one of the best superhero-themed games in recent memory – not that its competition was particularly stiff, but still. The 2020 remaster was even better, polishing it up for the latest generation of consoles, but it had one caveat: it was locked behind the most expensive edition of part-sequel part-standalone expansion Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Now, three years later, the remaster is finally available to those not willing to blindly drop 80 bucks on it. This one gets my wholehearted recommendation, with snappy combat, the kind of heartfelt story the franchise hasn't had since the Raimi trilogy and, of course, more obscure Spider-Man suits than you can shake a web shooter at.