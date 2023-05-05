Sesame Street Muppets tell Elon to shove their blue checkmarks up his trashcan

Sunny Day

Sweepin' the clouds away

On my way to where the air is sweet

Can you tell me how to get?

How to get to Sesame Street

Elon Musk's move to completely obfuscate any value Twitter might have had by making it impossible to tell if the account Tweeting is real or a troll has achieved the confusion and sown the doubt he was looking for. Many folks have simply stopped using their Twitter accounts, but the Muppets at Sesame Street took a different approach!

Here are a few examples via Instagram:

I find it extra interesting that the folk at Sesame Street decided to feature both Elmo and Grover, as I have long thought that Elmo was trying to edge Grover out of the series. Super Grover was my favorite as a kid and still brings me tears.

Grover needs to back down on telling Elmo how to dress tho.