Snake catcher removes venomous snake from a vacuum cleaner (video)

Drew Godfrey of Hervey Bay Snake Catchers in Queensland, Australia was called to a house after the resident told him she'd accidentally vacuumed a snake into her vacuum cleaner.

Godfrey, wearing a T-shirt and shorts, took the filter bag out of the vacuum and tore it open with his bare hands, finding a mildly venomous whip snake under the dust and debris in the bag.

I don't understand why he didn't at least wear gloves before digging around in the bag. He didn't get bit, but if he had, it wouldn't have been fatal. According to UPI, "Godfrey said yellow-faced whip snakes are often confused for far more dangerous eastern brown snakes. He said whip snakes are only mildly venomous, comparing their bites to bee stings."