You can finally buy a Thin Lizzy whiskey in the bottle (not a jar)

I'm just going to come right out and say it: you don't listen to enough Thin Lizzy. Whoever's reading this right now, none of you listen to enough Thin Lizzy. Easily the most underrated 70s rock band. I mean, have you even heard "Róisín Dubh (Black Rose): A Rock Legend?" Fucking "Cowboy Song?" Who else could distill the celebratory but mournful essence of western cultural myth-making than a London-born Black Irishman in a glitter jumpsuit? Oh, Phil Lynott, you were too good for this world.

Now, Phil Lynott's estate — his wife Carolin and daughters Sarah and Cathleen — have teamed up with former band members Scott Gorham and Brian Downey to launch a new whiskey brand from West Cork Distillers that celebrates the iconic band. According to the website, the Lynott family and former bandmates "immersed themselves over a 2 year period in a bold collaboration with West Cork Distillers to create a whiskey where Irish craft and art combine."

Committed and uncompromising in their approach, after many tastings they personally selected an unusual blend incorporating grain and malt Irish whiskies finished in double-charred oak casks. Each bottle showcases the works of iconic Thin Lizzy album cover artist, Jim Fitzpatrick.

Is that a just bunch of marketing mumbo-jumbo from the same company that produced that totally mediocre Pogues-themed whiskey a few years back? Sure. Am I still gonna buy a bottle of fucking Thin Lizzy-themed whiskey and rock out with it? Hell yeah!

And are you gonna watch that video through at least the 5:20 mark just to witness the most epically perfect live rock n' roll song transition? You damn well better.