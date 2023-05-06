Kirby and Smash Bros. creator publishes game development advice on YouTube

If you know anything about gaming, you know who Masahiro Sakurai is. This living legend is the father of the Kirby series, and, perhaps more impressively, the Super Smash Bros. series, which brings together iconic characters from all across the world of video games and lets them beat the living shit out of each other. What you may not know is that for the past few months, he's been sharing his game development advice accumulated from years of experience on his YouTube channel. It's a ton of practical advice in a clean, digestible format for absolutely free, so if you've got a half-finished Unity project, this may just be the time to dust it off…