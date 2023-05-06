Season 2 of Andor to continue production without writers due to strike

Season 1 of Andor was acclaimed for many factors, particularly the nuance and realism of its dramatic writing. While some writing has been done for the highly-anticipated follow-up season — producer Tony Gilroy claims to have finished a draft of the finale just last week — the WGA Writer's Strike means that there will be no writers present on set to address ongoing concerns. As Variety reports:

Some showrunners are still involved with their series, however. "House of the Dragon" executive producer Ryan Condal is on set during production of the HBO series' second season in the U.K., but with scripts already completed, Condal is working in what a source close to the show says is strictly a non-writing capacity: no editing, no network notes, no writing. Similarly, while "Andor" executive producer Tony Gilroy is not on set and no longer writing — scripts were locked before the strike — sources say he is still working as a producer on specific, non-writing elements like casting and scoring for the Disney+ show.

MSN expanded on what duties, exactly, Gilroy is allowed to uphold during the strike:

Gilroy is a writer/director on Andor, and as per the WGA's rules this makes a "Hyphenate," who is "prohibited from performing or providing any writing services during the strike." There is a clear but strict set of rules of what work a hyphenate can perform during the strike, with Gilroy now unable to do the following: 1. Cutting for time.

2. Bridging material necessitated by cutting for time.

3. Changes in technical or stage directions.

4. Assignment of lines to other existing characters occasioned by cast changes.

5. Changes necessary to obtain continuity acceptance or legal clearance.

6. Casual minor adjustments in dialogue or narration made prior to or during the period of principal photography.

7. Changes in the course of production.

8. Instructions, directions, or suggestions that are made verbally or in writing, regarding a story of screenplay.

One would think it would be in the producing studio's interests to meet the demands of the writing staff and bring the strike to an end, in order to ensure a high quality product. But, as the Andor character Nemek said:

One would think it would be in the producing studio's interests to meet the demands of the writing staff and bring the strike to an end, in order to ensure a high quality product.

