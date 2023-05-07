Texas mall shooter was wearing Right Wing Death Squad patch

The 33-year-old gunman who killed at least eight people and injured at least seven others at a mall in Dallas, Texas on Saturday was, unsurprisingly, wearing a patch over his chest that said "RWDS" — short for Right Wing Death Squad.

The right-wing extremist, Mauricio Garcia (who was shot dead at the scene by police), also had social media accounts that "revealed hundreds of postings and images to include writings with racially or ethnically motivated violent extremist rhetoric, including neo-Nazi materials and material espousing the supremacy of the white race," according to an FBI bulletin, via Yahoo!

Also unsurprisingly, the angry neo-Nazi — considered an "incel" by Texas law enforcement, according to Yahoo! — approached the mall loaded with multiple firearms, including the AR-15-style rifle he used in the shooting. But, predictably, lawmakers on the right will continue to solve the problem by sending thoughts and prayers while pushing for more guns.

From Yahoo!:

Garcia had no criminal history but is believed to have been associated with a local neo-Nazi group, according to the email. He previously reported a lost firearm to authorities, which police believe allowed him to then modify that same firearm in an attempt to make it harder to trace, according to the law enforcement documents reviewed by Rolling Stone. The suspect is a U.S. citizen who has never applied for a passport, the law enforcement documents also noted. Garcia was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun, according to law enforcement emails. He was also wearing a tactical vest with an "RWDS" patch — a reference to "right wing death squad," which is a term used by white supremacists. He had 10 rifle magazines and six pistol magazines on his body. More handguns and rifles were found in his car, according to law enforcement emails. The investigation into the shooter's motives is ongoing.