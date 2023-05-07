If you've ever wanted to pretend that you're in a Wes Anderson film, there's a trend going around TikTok that you should go check out – it's called "You better not act like you're in a Wes Anderson film." Folks are creating their own tiny Wes Anderson films as they get married, walk around cities (that one was filmed in Oslo), check out lighthouses, eat lunch, and more. I find that folks either love Wes Anderson films or hate them. I'm a big fan, so I find these tiny TikTok films delightful. If you don't like Wes Anderson, you should probably scroll right on by.