You better not act like you're in a Wes Anderson film

Jennifer Sandlin
photo by Jennifer Sandlin

If you've ever wanted to pretend that you're in a Wes Anderson film, there's a trend going around TikTok that you should go check out – it's called "You better not act like you're in a Wes Anderson film." Folks are creating their own tiny Wes Anderson films as they get marriedwalk around cities (that one was filmed in Oslo), check out lighthouseseat lunch, and more. I find that folks either love Wes Anderson films or hate them. I'm a big fan, so I find these tiny TikTok films delightful. If you don't like Wes Anderson, you should probably scroll right on by.

@kyle_rothwell

This is my favorite trend all year #wesanderson

♬ Obituary – Alexandre Desplat