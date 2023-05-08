Florida passes bill to allow fertilizer waste to be used in new road construction

Florida has a problem: more than a billion tons of radioactive fertilizer waste are being stored in 25 stacks. They have a solution: use it to build new roads around the state!

From WFTV:

The bill passed by legislators permits the use of toxic phosphogypsum in "demonstration" road projects in Florida. Critics said this is the first step in a phosphate industry push to eventually use the waste in roads nationwide.

The Environmental Protection Agency prohibits using the toxic phosphate waste in roadway construction because it poses an unacceptable risk to road construction workers, public health and the environment.

From The Center for Biological Diversity: