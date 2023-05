The Grim Reaper was spotted slinking across a doorway at Westminster Abbey during King Charles's coronation on Saturday. According to Newsweek, "Westminster Abbey identified the figure as a verger, a member of the abbey community who assists with religious services but who is not a member of the clergy." Of course, that's what they want us to believe. We know it's ol' Thanatos creeping on the ceremony.

(via Unexplained Mysteries)