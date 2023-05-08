How Michelin Guide awards stars to restaurants

Ever wondered how the Michelin Guide dishes out stars to restaurants? CBS Sunday Morning takes a peek behind the scenes by talking to a Michelin-rated chef, an anonymous restaurant inspector, and the Guide's international director Gwendal Poullennec. The Michelin Guide, first published by the French tire manufacturer in 1900, awards stars to restaurants based on specific criteria: the quality of the products, mastery of cooking techniques, harmony and balance in flavors, the personality of the chef as expressed on the plate, and consistency over time and throughout the menu.

Michelin still sells tires. But, said [Gwendal] Poullennec, "The ones making the tires are not the professional anonymous inspectors eating out in the restaurants every day."

Today, international teams of inspectors review restaurants in countries around the world, including the U.S., with guides in Washington, California, New York, Chicago, and (as of last year) Florida.

Sanneh asked, "So the idea is, while you're driving around on our car tires, here are some places you might stop for a meal?"

"One star is worth a stop," said Poullennec. "Two stars worth a detour, and three stars worth a special journey."

Restaurants often brag about having a Michelin star (or two, or three). There are only about 140 three-star restaurants worldwide, 13 of them in the United States.