John Cleese thought King Charles's coronation looked like a Monty Python sketch: 'So silly'

Rusty Blazenhoff

Comedy legend John Cleese told GB News that he caught part of the coronation ceremony of King Charles and that he found it hilarious, "I couldn't stop laughing… All these people in these silly costumes, all taking things so seriously. I thought it was a [Monty] Python sketch." I mean, he's not wrong.