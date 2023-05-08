New York Times puzzled why neo-Nazi killed people

Now that The New York Times has done its job of whitewashing the reputation of sociopathic scam artist Elizabeth Holmes, it has turned its attention to domestic terrorist Mauricio Garcia (33), who murdered eight people at a Dallas-area mall.

Human rights lawyer Qasim Rashid has outlined the disturbing facts about Garcia. He had a deep-seated hatred for women and Black people, openly praised Hitler and neo-Nazis, and donned Nazi regalia. He was active on social media platforms, using them to endorse genocide.

However, The New York Times seems perplexed about Garcia's motive for his heinous act. In a story headlined, "After Texas Mall Shooting, Searching for Motive and Grieving for Children," it said:

Investigators trying to learn why a gunman fatally shot at least eight people at a Texas mall are examining a social media profile, rife with hate-filled rants against women and Black people, that they believe belonged to the gunman. The profile, found on the social media site OK.RU, matches the gunman's birthday and refers to a motel where he was staying before the shooting. The profile also includes language praising Hitler, with references to neo-Nazi websites like The Daily Stormer. On Sunday, officials identified the gunman, who was killed at the mall by a police officer, as Mauricio Garcia, 33. The motive for the attack remains unclear.

If this seems weird, it's worth noting that The New York Times has been previously accused of attempting to normalize neo-Nazis, as evidenced by a 2017 article titled "In America's Heartland, the Nazi Sympathizer Next Door."