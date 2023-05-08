Pixel Tablet price and release date leaked–at least for Japan

Google's Pixel Tablet, a forthcoming competitor to Apple's iPad lineup and whatever Samsung sells in like form, now has a release date a price thanks to Amazon Japan leaking it: 79,800 Yen ($592) and June 20th, 2023. Phone Arena's Alan Friedman puts this in context:

The model number for the Porcelain variant (which is white) is GA04750-JP. We assume that the "JP" after the hyphen is Google's country code for Japan. The Hazel variant is listed as being out of stock although we don't know whether this is posted as such simply because the device has yet to be officially announced. We expect the Pixel Tablet to feature a 10.9-inch display with a 1600 x 2560 resolution and the device will be powered by the Google Tensor 2 SoC. That is the same chipset that powers the Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro, and is also expected to be under the hood of the soon-to-be-announced Pixel 7a mid-ranger. The latest rumored specs have the slate carrying 8GB of RAM and the storage options are expected to be 128GB/256GB. Android 13 will be pre-installed.

It looks very handsome! The existing Android tablet options are not up to snuff, so it'll be good to see a credible alternative to the iPad Pro for serious tableting around. At The Verge, Jon Porter rounds up all the rumors about Google's new lineup of Pixel gadgetry.