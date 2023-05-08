See rescue of woman who survived five days in the Australian bush on just lollipops and wine (video)

A 48-year-old woman was rescued after spending five days lost and stranded in the Australian bushland. She survived on just lollipops and a bottle of wine. According to CBS News, the woman, only identified as Lilian, "took a wrong turn, ended up on a dead-end road and her car got stuck in mud."

"The only liquid Lillian, who doesn't drink, had with her was a bottle of wine she had bought as a gift for her mother so that got her through," [Police Station Sergeant Martin] Torpey said.

A police helicopter spotted her vehicle from the air, around 40 miles from the closest town. Watch the rescue video below.