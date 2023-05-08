The world's smallest clean room is inside this tiny train car that travels back and forth across a road (video)

The world's smallest clean room is located at CEA-Leti, an electronics research lab in Grenoble, France that focuses on microelectronics and nanotechnology. Like any clean room, this one involves quite a lot of preparation before you step inside. But once you're in, things really get rolling. The little clean room is actually a train car that brings researchers, components, and equipment 250 meters across the street between the main clean rooms on the CEA-Leti campus. Tom Scott paid a visit:

More in this French language article: "Un funiculaire pour le CEA Leti de Grenoble" (PDF)