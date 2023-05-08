"Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk" returns to Punk Rock's Petri dish

"To those that live it, Punk Rock is something more. It is a conversation with society."

In 2018, Jingletown Productions released the documentary "Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk." In celebration of the Punk Rock Museum opening in Las Vegas, Nevada, check out this film that "explores Northern California's pivotal role in the evolution of punk rock – the loud, intense and anti-authoritarian philosophy of music and politics that arose in the late 1970s. Early San Francisco Bay Area punk pioneers like Dead Kennedys, Avengers and Flipper, as well as the Maximum Rocknroll fanzine helped take the punk underground global."

Narrated by Iggy Pop, the narrative "spans over 30 years of the California Bay Area's punk music history with a central focus on the emergence of the inspiring 924 Gilman Street collective. This diverse group of artists, writers, organizers, and musicians created a do-it-yourself petri dish that changed the punk scene… and the world at large."

Directed by Corbett Redford, produced by Redford, Green Day, and Pat Magnarella (talent manager for the likes of the Goo Goo Dolls, Green Day, and Weezer), and written by Redford and Anthony Marchitiello, "Turn it Around" is a force of music, art, and politics. A necessarily lengthy film, clocking in at almost 160 minutes, the documentary features a sick soundtrack, vintage footage, unique poster designs and punk art, and over 150 interviews with musicians, artists, and skateboarders. All these elements tell multiple stories that elaborate on the influence of this instrumental scene, the power of the collective imaginary, and the cultural impact of a politics of creative refusals.

Opened on April 1, 2023, "The Punk Rock Museum houses the world's most expansive, inclusive, and intimate display of artifacts, fliers, photos, clothing, instruments, handwritten lyrics, artwork, and just about everything else donated by the people and bands who were there. Here's a small taste of what the museum will have on display."

The 924 Gilman Street collective is an "All Ages, DIY, Volunteer Run, 501(c)(3), Non-Profit, Music & Art Community Space in Berkeley, CA."