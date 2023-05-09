Donald Trump was found liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll

A Manhattan jury found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing magazine writer E. Jean Carroll 27 years ago. The former "grab-'em-by-the-pussy" president was found liable for battery but not rape, and because the case was civil and not criminal, the sexual predator will only face a financial sanction.

From The Guardian:

The jury deliberated for less than three hours. It did not find Trump raped Carroll, but did find him liable for battery.

It awarded Carroll about $5m in compensatory and punitive damages: about $2m on the sexual abuse count and close to $3m for defamation, for branding her a liar and calling her allegations a "con job".

Trump leads polling for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination by wide margins but the verdict adds to his legal woes. Last month, he pled not guilty to 34 criminal charges of falsifying business records over the payment of hush-money to the porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election.

Trump looks likely to face criminal charges over his attempts to falsify the result of the 2020 election in Georgia. …

In the Carroll case, a jury of three women and six men was persuaded by Carroll's confident testimony during three days on the stand as she described the sexual assault in a New York department store changing room in 1996.