Fans of comic book weirdness rejoice: Krypto the Superdog might be making his live-action debut

Despite being the progenitor of the modern superhero genre and one of its most popular characters, Superman movies have left countless exciting elements of the Man of Steel's comic book mythos out of his film adaptations. The first modern Superman movie hit theaters in 1978, and in all that time, we've yet to have a film that features: Brainiac, Bizarro, Metallo, Mr. Mxyzptlk, Parasite, or Intergang. And that's only a few of his villains.

To a similar end, why haven't we gotten a movie about a teenage Superman venturing into the future to learn how to be a superhero from the Legion of Superheroes? Or how about Lois' lovable sister Lucy making an appearance in the movies? Did you know that the Fortress of Solitude has an alien menagerie?

I might be more forgiving of the aforementioned omission if we'd seen Krypto: the Superdog at least once now, but, alas, most filmmakers feel like the character is too silly for modern Superman stories. However, According to Comicbook.com, James Gunn, the architect behind the upcoming Superman: Legacy, is dropping hints that Krypto might make his live-action debut.