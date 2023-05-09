FBI raids home of man who sent money to "ISIS women"

Virginia man Mohammed Azharuddin Chhipa, 33, was arrested by the FBI and his home raided over suspicions he sent money to "ISIS women," reports Fox 5 News in Springfiend, Virginia.

The FBI says it learned through financial records that Chhipa purchased over $172,000 in virtual currency and sent a portion of it to ISIS women held in a refugee camp in Syria. $60,000 still remains unaccounted for. "Wow, I never thought the situation would happen next door to me," the neighbor told FOX 5.

My big hope was that he was catfished and the whole thing would turn out to be an amazing black comedy, but other reports claim he's a jihadist and knew what he was paying for.