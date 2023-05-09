Get a closer look with these pocket-sized night vision binoculars, now only $99.99

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: The Mini Dual Tube Digital Night Vision Binoculars are a fantastic tech accessory for any outdoor and nighttime escapade. They're now on sale for $99.99, a 37% discount on the regular price of $159.

Whether you're a passionate bird watcher or a frequent concertgoer, getting a closer look is always the end goal. These night vision binoculars with 1080p HD recording will improve your vision for up to 300 meters in the dark. In addition, the 10x optical magnification lens is so sharp you'll feel like you're right in front of your object of interest.

Even better, these binoculars are now more affordable than ever before. Typically $159, they're now only $99.99 for a limited time.

These portable, pocket-sized binoculars are great for day or night. Their compact size makes them the perfect tagalong gadget for when you have your eye on the prize while fishing, hiking, hunting, or photographing. You'll especially love the 4x digital zoom on the HD screen for capturing stunning photos and videos, even in low-light conditions. Adjust the brightness levels or choose from four color effects: color, black and white, luminous green, or infrared, to give your snaps a professional touch.

These portable night vision binoculars have an 850nm illuminator to help you zero in on that critter in the woods or the sunset in the distance. In addition, the built-in rechargeable battery and 32GB of storage make these binoculars super sustainable and low-maintenance.

A quality set of binoculars are a must-have for anyone who loves adventure. Boasting a 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon, one verified customer raved, "Great quality product. For the price, you can't beat it! I use it when I'm out on my farm trail riding at night, and it works great! I'd recommend this product to anyone."

Take in the view and keep the memories forever.

Get the Mini Dual Tube Digital Night Vision Binoculars with 1080p HD Recording now for just $99.99 (reg. $159).

Prices subject to change.