In a video, Tucker Carlson attacks media, plans Twitter-based show revival

Tucker Carson posted a video to Twitter complaining about how the news media, singling out The New York Times, deceives their audience by withholding important information from stories. Rather than citing a real-life example of deception, he offers a hypothetical:

At the most basic level, the news you consume is a lie, a lie of the stealthiest and most insidious kind. facts have been withheld on purpose, along with proportion and perspective, you are being manipulated. How does that work? Let's see, if I tell you that a man has been unjustly arrested for armed robbery that is not strictly speaking a lie. He may have been framed at this point, there's been no trial, so no one can really say. But if I don't mention the fact that the same man has been arrested for the same crime six times before, am I really informing you? No, I'm not. I'm misleading you.

It's a shame, because he could have cited his own misleading Fox documentary about the January 6 insurrection that painted the event as a mostly peaceful protest rather than a deadly attempt to overthrow the United States and install Trump as a dictator.

Carlson then goes on to explain that he's bringing his canceled show to Twitter, which is probably the perfect platform for it, given Elon Musk's admiration for racist authoritarian trolls:

Amazingly, as of tonight, there aren't many platforms left that allow free speech. The last big one remaining in the world, the only one is Twitter, where we are now. Twitter has long served as the place where our national conversation incubates and develops. Twitter is not a partisan site, everybody's allowed here. And we think that's a good thing. And yet, for the most part, the news that you see analyzed on Twitter comes from media organizations that are themselves thinly disguised propaganda outlets. You see it on cable news, you talk about it on Twitter. The result may feel like a debate, but actually the gatekeepers are still in charge. We think that's a bad system. We know exactly how it works, and we're sick of it. Starting soon, we'll be bringing a new version of the show we've been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter.

Of course, Carlson purposely withholds the fact that Musk regularly deplatforms journalists who aren't white supremacists. He's already off to a great start.