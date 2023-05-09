It's hard to get neo-Nazi cops fired. Too hard.

When Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette found out one of his officers was a neo-Nazi with an 18-year secret history of antisemitism, racism, homophobia and sexism, it was all he could do to place him on leave and embark on a fight with the "structural barriers that make it hard to deliver on [his] early promises of accountability."

And this was the best-case scenario for reformers, where there was little organized opposition to the Nazi's firing. In contrast, many police chiefs couldn't care less, and even when they do police unions, politicians and media make it difficult to take action against extremists on the force.